Club Coach Study Reveals Known Frustrations with USA Swimming

USA Swimming has released a report on survey results collected from 371 coaches whose teams achieved “Club Excellence” status, meaning they had at least one athlete qualify to the Summer Junior National Championships. The goal of the study was to “examine the experiences of Club Excellence coaches and how USA Swimming can better support these coaches.” The survey was shared with coaches in October 2023 and the results are dated November 2023. The report was conducted externally by IntelliSport Analytics.

While the data isn’t wholly negative, with the majority of coaches answering they were at least “somewhat satisfied” with USA Swimming, frustrations start to arise with the open-ended questions.

Many of these frustrations are aimed towards the SWIMS 3.0 system, a database overhaul that was launched in 2022. While previously swimmer registration was handled by the LSCs, SWIMS 3.0 allowed registration to be done directly by swimmers and parents online. However, this administrative change was cited as a pain point by coaches, especially when introducing new participants to the sport.

Another major barrier to bringing in new members is rising costs, a combination of membership and meet fees. One coach writes that they “have been told by several families the costs of the USA-S membership is a big hurdle.”

From 2022 to 2023, year-round athlete membership dropped by almost 7%, though in January USA Swimming reported that membership was on an upward trajectory.

There are also rising costs associated with being a coach, both in time and money needed for coaching certifications. Coaches worry that this increased burden will drive away up-and-coming talent and push established coaches towards earlier retirements. For reference, the 371 survey participants have an average of 20 years of coaching experience.

At the same time, coaches feel there is a lack of support from the USA Swimming unless they place a swimmer on a national team. There is a perception that resources are only provided for those at the top, and the trickle-down benefits are nonexistent. Coaches desire access to more resources to justify the cost of membership.

Altogether, these concerns culminate into a perceived apathy from USA Swimming for teams without junior or senior national team members.

One coach writes: “My biggest frustration is that USA Swimming doesn’t “see” the heart of its membership… I do not believe much is done for those underneath that elite level.”

Other notable concerns are nothing new, including criticisms of Safe Sport for having “no teeth” and meet registration filling up too quickly.

There have already been changes made in the calendar year that seem to be in response to the survey findings. For example, USA Swimming recently announced that 2024 Futures Championships will have tougher time standards for 19 & over athletes, a roundabout solution to the meets seeing an increased number of college-aged participants.

Overall, the results of the survey reveal an organization disconnected from the majority of its constituents. Taking into account USA Swimming’s $10 million operating deficit in 2022 and falling membership, it seems change, in some form, is inevitable.

Notable Survey Results

Note that the published percentages do not always sum to 100, presumably due to rounding errors.

Overall, how satisfied are you with USA Swimming? 23% Somewhat Dissatisfied, Dissatisfied, or Very Dissatisfied 12% Neither Satisfied nor Dissatisfied 66% Somewhat Satisfied, Satisfied, or Very Satisfied

How satisfied are you with the technical coaching / performance development support from USA Swimming? 24% Somewhat Dissatisfied, Dissatisfied, or Very Dissatisfied 21% Neither Satisfied nor Dissatisfied 54% Somewhat Satisfied, Satisfied, or Very Satisfied

How satisfied are you with the competitive opportunities supported by USA Swimming? 17% Somewhat Dissatisfied, Dissatisfied, or Very Dissatisfied 7% Neither Satisfied nor Dissatisfied 76% Somewhat Satisfied, Satisfied, or Very Satisfied

How satisfied are you with athlete camp opportunities provided by USA Swimming? 10% Somewhat Dissatisfied, Dissatisfied, or Very Dissatisfied 20% Neither Satisfied nor Dissatisfied 69% Somewhat Satisfied, Satisfied, or Very Satisfied

How easy is it for you to receive help from staff at USA Swimming? 22% Somewhat Dissatisfied, Dissatisfied, or Very Dissatisfied 21% Neither Satisfied nor Dissatisfied 57% Somewhat Satisfied, Satisfied, or Very Satisfied

How would you rate the responsiveness of Team Services staff to answer your questions? 13% Somewhat Dissatisfied, Dissatisfied, or Very Dissatisfied 15% Neither Satisfied nor Dissatisfied 73% Somewhat Satisfied, Satisfied, or Very Satisfied

USA Swimming’s support of coaches meets my expectations. 30% Somewhat Disagree, Disagree, or Strongly Disagree 16% Neither Agree nor Disagree 54% Somewhat Agree, Agree, or Strongly Agree

The number of programs and services offered by USA Swimming has improved in the last two years. 18% Somewhat Disagree, Disagree, or Strongly Disagree 35% Neither Agree nor Disagree 46% Somewhat Agree, Agree, or Strongly Agree



Check out the full report here.