Claire Adams Recalls Best Day of UT Christmas Training (Video)

Claire Adams was an integral part of the Longhorns’ victory over Auburn today at Noon in Austin, winning both the 100 back (52.56) and 100 free (49.29). Adams was pleased with the teams effort and ability to race coming off of a hard couple weeks of Christmas training.

Of Christmas training, Adams said that one particular day stood out to her as both a challenge and a way of bringing the team together. One of the Saturdays, the girls had a large team meeting, followed by a practice filled with multiple fast efforts. For some of the girls, that meant taking on Eddie Reese’s infamous 20×50’s on 35. Typically these are all done fly, but the women switched it up a bit. According to Adams, Lauren Case swam them all fly, Kaitlin Harty swam them back, and Madisyn Cox swam them IM (5 fly, 5 back, 5 breast, 5 free) and all 3 girls made all 20 50’s.

Adams felt good about the work the UT women have put it, and emphasized that if they can swim this well when they’re tired, hopefully a similar winning result will occur com March.