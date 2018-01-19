CIF-SS Releases 2018 Time Standards

The time standards for the 2018 California – Southern Section championship meet have been released, and on the girls’ side, most of them got faster or stayed the same. The Division I girls’ Automatic standards all dropped by about .7-.8% (or about half-a-second per 100 yards). The exception is the 500 free standard, which stayed the same. The consideration standards for most girls’ divisions stayed the same, though there were a few exceptions – mostly in Division 3, where the considerations got distinctly faster, as did a few of their automatic times (the 200 medley relay automatic standard got 1.4 seconds faster).

The boys’ Division I automatic standards also mostly got faster, but at about half the rate (two-tenths or less per 100) of the girls’ standards, with several remaining unchanged. Overall, there were far more boys’ changes than girls’, with a different wrinkle: a few time standards actually got slower. The boys Division 4 time standards in the 200 free, for example, dropped from 1:51.70/2:03.00 last year to 1:52.50/2:04.00 this year. Last year’s time standards cut very close to not filling out the 36 spots in that event: the 36th spot went to Michael Pelton, a senior from Magnolia High, with a 2:02.52. Two swimmers were slower at the CIFSS meet than the standard.

The CIF-SS qualifying system sends all automatic qualifiers in every event to the section championship, and then invites swimmers with consideration times up until 36th place. As is usually the case in two-tiered systems like these, hitting the standard usually winds up being less important than a swimmer’s actual ranking within the state. They serve more as motivational standards than “hit it and you’re in” standards that some states employ.

The CIF season officially begins on February 24th and runs through May 4th. Swimmers can achieve qualifying times at any interscholastic meet.

s thThe championship meet will be held at the Risverside Aquatic Complex from May 7th-12th, 2018 in a prelims-finals format. The pool allows for 9-swimmer championship and consolation finals. More details about the season can be read here.

To review last year’s standards, click here.

Below, check out the 2018 standards.