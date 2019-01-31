CIF-SS D3 Champ Marissa Johnson Commits to Fresno State

Marissa Johnson of Simi Valley, California will swim for California State University, Fresno beginning in the fall of 2019. She will join Alyssa Libang, Athena Clayson, Maya Gulvady, and Tyler Bedley in the class of 2023.

“I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue swimming at Fresno State! A huge thank you to my family, coaches, and friends who have supported me throughout this journey! #Go Dogs”

Johnson is a senior at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, where she swims for head coach Matt Biondi. She trains year-round under Jason York at Buenaventura Swim Club. Johnson won the 500 free (5:04.24) as a sophomore at the 2017 CIF-Southern Section Division III Championships. At last season’s Section championship she placed 3rd in the 200 free (1:52.83) and 4th in the 100 free (52.08) and contributed a 50 back leadoff (27.22) to the 200 medley relay and a 50 free split (24.09) to the 200 free relay. All told, her junior year high school season produced PBs in the 50/100/200 free and 50 back.

Johnson competed at Winter Juniors West on three of BUEN’s relays. She went PBs in both the 100 back and 200 back at Time Trials. Since the start of her senior year in high school she has improved her times in the 500 free, 100/200 back, 200 fly, and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 27.22

100 back – 58.25

200 back – 2:04.40

50 free – 24.45

100 free – 52.08

200 free – 1:52.83

Johnson’s backstroke times are just outside scoring range at the conference level. It took 56.50 in the 100 back, 2:02.50 in the 200 back, and 1:51.21 in the 200 free to score at 2018 Mountain West Swimming and Diving Championships. Johnson will join a backstroke training group led by sophomore standout Emily Cutler.