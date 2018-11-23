Maya Gulvady and Alyssa Libang Commit to Fresno State

Californians Maya Gulvady and Alyssa Libang have committed to swim for Fresno State University next fall; they will join Tyler Bedley in the class of 2023.

Maya Gulvady

“I am extremely excited and honored to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Fresno State University, as a part of their D1 program. I wouldn’t have been able to get here without the support from my family, friends, and coaches. Go Bulldogs!!❤️💙”

Gulvady is a senior at Leland High School in San Jose. She swims year-round with Quicksilver Swimming. At the 2018 CIF-Central Coast Section Championships she swam the 200/500 free double, placing 10th and 9th in the respective events. She went on to the state meet and finished 32nd and 31st out of prelims. She swam the 100/200/400 free, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM at Santa Clarita Sectionals, finaling in the 100 fly and going best times in the 100 free and 100 fly. At Santa Clara Futures she PBd in the 400 free and 200 IM. She also swam at Far Westerns and was an A finalist in the 100 fly and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:51.45

100 fly – 41

200 fly – 2:05.91

200 IM – 2:06.66

100 breast – 1:07.27

200 breast – 2:25.47

Alyssa Libang

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to swim at Fresno State! Thank you everyone who has supported and encouraged me to reach my dream of swimming at a Division One school. Go Dogs 🐶🐾❤️💙”

Libang hails from Simi Valley where she attends Royal High School. She competed in the 100 fly and 200 IM at 2018 CIF-Southern Section Division II Championships and led off Royal’s 200 and 400 free relays. In club swimming she swims with CLASS Aquatics and competed this summer at LA Invite and Santa Clarita Sectionals, picking up best times in the 100 fly and 200 fly along the way.

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 58.70

200 fly – 2:09.57

200 IM – 2:12.25

50 free – 25.68

100 free – 55.01

I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to swim at Fresno State! Thank you everyone who has supported and encouraged me to reach my dream of swimming at a Division One school. Go Dogs 🐶🐾❤️💙@FresnoStateSwim @AthleticsRoyal pic.twitter.com/PCemqoqCmo — alyssa (@alyssagracee_) October 26, 2018

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best and a quote to [email protected].