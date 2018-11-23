Iowa State Picks Up Commitment from GOAL Backstroker Elizabeth Richardson

Omaha, Nebraska’s Elizabeth Richardson has announced her intention to swim for Iowa State University beginning in the fall of 2019. She will join Sophia Goushchina in the class of 2023.

“I committed to Iowa State because of the amazing academic opportunity they offer. The team and coaches welcomed me and made me feel at home from the start. I am so thankful to be given this opportunity to be a cyclone! Go cyclONEnation”

Richardson is a senior at Burke High School, where she is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American. She was runner-up in both the 200 IM (2:07.12) and 100 back (56.94) at the 2018 Nebraska State High School Championships. In club swimming, where she represents Greater Omaha Aquatics Leopardsharks, she is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 100 back and 200 back. After going a best time in the IM during high school season, she updated a slew of times at the Midwestern LSC Short Course Championships in March: 50/100/500/1000 free and 100/200 breast. This summer she improved in the LCM 200 free, 50/100/200 back, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM.

Richardson will be an immediate impact player for the Cyclones. She would have been a B finalist in the 100 back and 200 back at 2018 Big 12 Championships. She also would have scored in the C finals of the 200 IM, 100 fly, and 200 fly.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 26.32

100 back – 55.81

200 back – 2:01.73

200 IM – 2:07.12

100 fly – 57.70

200 fly – 2:14.61

