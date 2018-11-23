Blackline Flyer Anika Gram to Swim for Western Illinois

Anika Gram of Burnsville, Minnesota has announced she will swim for Western Illinois University next fall. Gram is a senior at Apple Valley High School and swims year-round with Blackline Aquatics. A butterfly specialist, she competed at 2018 MSHSL Girls AA Swim & Dive Championships last weekend and split a 25.87 fly leg on Apple Valley’s 12th-place 200 medley relay. Last year she earned PBs in the 50 free and 100 fly at the MSHSL Section 3AA Championships.

In club swimming, she adds breast, back, and IM to the program. Last spring she went best times in the 100 free, 200 back, 100/200 breast, 50 fly, and 100/400 IM. She had a strong long-course season, as well, finaling in the 200 fly and scoring new times in the 50 fly, 100 fly, and 200 fly at the Minnesota LSC Long Course State Championships in July.

Gram would have scored for the Leathernecks at the 2018 Summit League Championships in both the 100 fly and 200 fly. Her top SCY times are:

50 free – 25.11

100 fly – 58.93

200 fly – 2:14.45

We're thrilled to add Anika Gram to the Leatherneck family! 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/lKr1iXw46m — WIU Swim & Dive (@WIUSwimDive) November 16, 2018

