Christey Liang Doubles Up To Close Out Canadian Junior Championships

2019 CANADIAN JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

Edmonton’s Christey Liang won a pair of events to close out the pool portion of the 2019 Canadian Junior Championships in Calgary.

Competing in the girls’ 13-14 age group, Liang won the 50 (26.50) and 400 free (4:27.96), lowering her previous bests of 27.27 and 4:28.06.

The 14-year-old also won the 200 free on the previous night in a PB of 2:04.19.

Helen Anne Sava of Ramac was the other winner in the age group, taking the 200 IM in 2:22.46.

‘’I was a little bit nervous at first,’’ said Sava, who won her first gold of the competition. ‘’But I have a lot of people here supporting me and I knew it was my last chance to get gold so I was pumped and excited for the race.”

Justin Fotherby, who has been on fire all meet, won his fourth individual gold in the boys’ 14-15 200 IM.

The 15-year-old cleared the field by over four and a half seconds in a time of 2:06.89, improving on his previous best of 2:07.71 from the Canadian Western Championships in April.

The Pentiction, B.C. native also won the 800 free, 400 IM and 100 breast over the course of the meet to lead all swimmers in individual golds.

Kyla Leibel of the Red Deer Catalina Swim Club completed her sweep of the sprint freestyle events in the girls’ 15-17 age group, touching first in the 50 in a time of 26.08.

The 17-year-old was using the meet as a primer for the Pan Am Games which start next week in Lima, Peru.

‘’This was a great opportunity to prepare for the Games,’’ said Leibel. ‘’I’m looking forward to helping Team Canada at the Games and perhaps helping a relay get on the podium.’’

OTHER WINNERS

Lochlan Rogers (RAC), boys’ 14-15 50 free, 24.44

Edouard Fullum-Hout (NN), boys’ 16-18 50 free, 23.53

Ashley McMillan (KISU), girls’ 15-17 200 IM, 2:16.21

Jacob Gallant (FAST), boys’ 16-18 200 IM, 2:05.66

Josie Field (LOSC), girls’ 15-17 400 free, 4:23.42

Cascade Swim Club, girls’ 13-17 400 medley relay, 4:16.28

Pointe-Claire Swim Club, boys’ 14-18 400 medley relay, 3:52.60

The competition will wrap up on Monday with a series of open water events. There is a 1.5k for the girls’ 13-14 and boys’ 14-15 age groups, and a 3k for the 15-17 and 16-18 categories.