China Contributes Almost An Extra $2 Million Over Requirement To WADA In 2018 And 2019

According to confidential minutes obtained by the Associated Press, China contributed almost an extra $2 million (US) than their required payment to help fund the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The minutes found that China gave $993,000 in 2018 and $992,000 in 2019. In December 2020, WADA released a statement being transparent on additional contributions that they were receiving (and had already received). WADA stated that India pledged an additional 1 million USD, Saudi Arabia pledged $0.5 million USD, and Egypt pledged $0.1 million USD. It also stated that WADA already had received the $992,694 pledged by China.

At the time, WADA President Witold Bańka said, “This is a massive boost for WADA and for Clean Sport. The Agency is grateful to the Governments of China, Egypt, India and Saudi Arabia for supporting the protection of sport in this way. These generous contributions can be seen as a strong commitment from these nations and will be put to good use enhancing scientific research, as well as the work of WADA’s independent Intelligence and Investigations Department. Both areas have delivered significant achievements in recent years and these additional resources will contribute greatly towards WADA’s mission for doping-free sport.”

WADA’s financial statements from 2018 and 2019 also show this additional contribution. The financial statements explain that grants, “are recorded as income when there is reasonable assurance that the grants will be received and WADA will comply with all attached conditions.”

China’s grants made up about 1/3 of the total grants to WADA in both 2018 and 2019. Other grants in 2018 include Montreal International, Australia, Japan, Egypt, and the city of Laussane. Other grants in 2019 include Montreal International, Australia, Japan, Poland, and the city of Laussane. The statements do not clarify what the “attached conditions” are with China.

Just two years later, 23 Chinese swimmers tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine (TMZ) at the start of the calendar year in 2021, about seven months before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The swimmers were not sanctioned by CHINADA as traces of TMZ were reportedly found present in the hotel the swimmers stayed. WADA upheld CHINADA’s decision.

The foundation of the funding of WADA dates back to November 2000 when governments agreed to fund 50% of WADA’s budget. Regional share percentages were created with Europe having the largest share (47.5%) and Africa having the smallest share (0.5%). Asia (20.46%), the Americas (29%), and Oceania (2.54%) fall in the middle shares. The US pays 50 percent of the Americas 29% meaning the US pays 14.5% of the required funding from governments.