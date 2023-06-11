Chilean National Record Holder Manuel Osorio Signs with Missouri

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Chilean record holder Manuel Osorio is headed to the University of Missouri this fall.

Osorio holds the Chilean long course records in the 200 IM, a 2:05.62, as well as being a member of the 400 freestyle and 400 medley record-setting teams, splitting a 51.45 and 51.79, respectively.

As the United States is one of only three countries that uses imperial measurements, Osorio’s best times will have to be converted to predict his impact. (It should be noted his times in the 50 free, 100 free and 100 fly are user-inputted on swimcloud.com)

LCM time SCY conversion 50 Free 23.15 20.13 100 Free 50.54 44.09 100 Fly 54.80 48.10 200 IM 2:05.53 1:50.20

At the 2023 SEC Championship in February, the Missouri Tigers finished in sixth place. Osorio’s best converted 100 fly time would have placed 24th in finals at the meet, and his other converted times would be just outside of making it back to finals. At NCAAs, the Tigers finished in 16th place. They were led by Jack Dahlgren’s double Championship Final appearances, placing fifth in the 200 free and seventh in the 200 back.

Osorio also swam at the 2019 Pan-Am Games in Lima, Peru, placing 13th overall in the 200m IM (2:07.44) and 17th in the 400m IM (4:37.11).

This fall, Osario joins fellow commits, Leo Kurucz, Alex Ochsenbein, Matthew Mortenson, Jaden Pospishil, Darden Tate, Matthew Stephenson, Logan Ottke and John Watson. Mizzou also just added former American record holder, Maddy Banic, to its coaching staff.

