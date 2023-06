2023 Texas Open

June 9-11, 2023

LCM (50 meters)

Austin, TX

Meet Mobile: “2023 ST TXLA Texas Open”

After swimming a spicy 1:54.68 in the 200 Fly last night, Carson Foster kept it rolling with a 1:56.80 in the 200 IM. Swimming essentially by himself, this time was just off of Foster’s season-best, 1:56.51, swam a few weeks ago in the same pool.

Foster holds a best time of 1:55.71 in the event which he swam at Worlds last summer to earn silver behind Leon Marchand.