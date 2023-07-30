Chikunova, Kolesnikov Receive 1 Million Ruble Bonuses on Last Day of Russia Swimming Cup

2023 SWIMMING CUP OF RUSSIA

Russian sprinting depth was on full display on the final day of the Final of the Swimming Cup of Russia on Sunday, with a trio of swimmers dipping under the 48-second barrier.

That group was led by former National Record holder Ivan Girev, who won in 47.78, and he was followed by the current National Record holder, Kliment Kolesnikov, who swam 47.88.

That time for Kolesnikov was .77 seconds short of his personal best done at the Tokyo Olympics – a bit of a surprising result given hit World Record in the 50 back and Russian Record in the 100 back earlier in the meet, both of which were personal bests.

“I improved my result for the first time in six years,” Girev said of the result. “I am very glad, although physically and emotionally it was not easy to get together before the last day. I was determined to improve it, but I had a doubt that I would not improve the time after the semi-finals, but when I jumped into the water I realized that I could do it. The question is by how much.”

The new revelation for this group, and the youngest finalist by two years, continues to be 19-year-old Egor Kornev. He has swum a best time in every round at this meet, punctuated by a 47.98 for 3rd place in the final. His best time coming into the meet was a 48.70, and his best time coming into the calendar year was just 49.87.

The country’s last World Record breaker prior to the meet, breaststroker Evgenia Chikunova, won her specialty event on the final day of the meet, swimming 2:19.71. While that was two seconds shy of her World Record of 2:17.55 from April, it cleared the 2:20.80 that won Tatjana Schoenmaker the World Championship in Fukuoka.

“For the most part, I am satisfied, I wanted to swim faster than at the World Championships, I wanted to overtake this time,” Chikunova said. “When I made a turn from 150 to 200, I realized that I needed to add. I tried to count how much to add, and then I decided not to count and just accelerate. It’s hard to peak twice in a season, especially in the 200m. You need a lot of stamina.”

Russian swimmers were barred from competing in this summer’s World Aquatics Championships because of the country’s February 2022 invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

The team from St. Petersburg – 1 won the overall competition.

1 Million Ruble Bonuses

The All-Russia Swimming Federation awarded 1 million rubles (USD$10,862) bonuses to athletes who beat the World Championship winning time from Fukuoka.

That means Chikunova received such a bonus for her win in the 200 breaststroke on Sunday.

Also on the final day of competition, it became known that Kolesnikov had achieved that in the 50 back, which gave him a second such bonus (he previously had cleared it in the 100 back).

That bonus was about half what World Aquatics paid for World Champions, though there are other cash awards for winning the Swimming Cup of Russia.

Kolesnikov and Chikunova each received a further 500,000 ruble (USD$5,431) bonus for the best results in the first cluster of competition.

Minakov Time Trial

At the end of the session, there was a men’s 100 fly time trial where American-trained Andrei Minakov won in 51.57, beating out Egor Yurchenko‘s 51.61. That time for the 22-year-old Yurchenko is his personal best by almost a second-and-a-half.

Minakov had been training with the NCAA program at Stanford, but this summer entered the Transfer Portal to seek a new home. Without having announced one yet, as the academic year approaches, it’s possible that he will be taking a redshirt next year to train for the Olympics – either in the US or at home in Russia.

Other Highlight Results: