Chesterton IM Specialist Andrew Alders Stays In State With Purdue Verbal 2020

Andrew Alders of Duneland Swim Club in Chesterton, Indiana and a senior at Chesterton High School has made his verbal commitment to swim for in-state Purdue University for the fall of 2020. Primarily an IMer, Alders will be joining a Boilermakers team that finished in 4th place at the 2019 B1G Ten Championship meet.

Swapping maroon and gold for BLACK and GOLD. I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my swimming and academic career as a Boilermaker at Purdue next fall. #BOILERUP 🚂 https://t.co/shcviWLFv9 — Andrew Alders (@andrew_alders) September 25, 2019

At the 2019 Indiana High School Boys State Championship meet, Alders took 6th place in the 100-yard butterfly (49.58) and won a bronze medal in the 200-yard freestyle (1:39.11). A few weeks later at the Indiana Senior State Championships, he took 3rd place in the 500-yard freestyle (4:31.27) and was the runner up in the 200 yard IM (1:50.47).

Top Times in Yards:

200 IM – 1:49.78

400 IM – 3:54.93

100 breast – 56.32

100 fly – 49.00

100 free – 45.93

200 free – 1:39.11

It took a 1:47.41 and 3:53.06 to qualify for a scoring final in the IMs at the 2019 B1G Ten Championship meet. Alders will join Kevin O’Dare, Andrew Swenson, Griffin Seaver, Ethan Shaw, Coleman Modglin, and Andrew Witty as the confirmed members of the Boilermakers’ class of 2024. Seaver and Shaw are distance specialists while O’Dare/Modglin/Witty will be able to challenge Alders in breaststroke.

