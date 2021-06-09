Chelsea Piers Backstroker Alexa Pappas Commits to Princeton

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Weston, Connecticut native Alexa Pappas has committed to swim for Princeton University beginning in the fall of 2021.

“I am excited to be a member of such a distinguished group of swimmers who continuously support each other in and out of the pool.”

Pappas has competed for Weston High School, where she is a senior, and for Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club. She specializes in back, fly, and free and has Summer Juniors qualifying times in the 100 back and Winter Juniors times in the 100/200 fly. She wrapped up her prep career last fall with a 55.85 in the 100 back and a 55.82 in the 100 fly.

In August, she competed at a couple of CPAC Return to Competition intra-squads, highlighted by a 54.65 in the 100 back, 55.14 in the 100 fly, 24.27/52.17 in the 50/100 free, 2:02.59 in the 200 back, and 2:02.14 in the 200 fly. Her lifetime bests in most of those events date from 2019 when she competed at both Summer Juniors and Winter Juniors East.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 25.24

100 back – 54.42

200 back – 2:02.12

100 fly – 55.04

200 fly – 2:01.08

50 free – 24.05

100 free – 51.76

200 free – 1:52.45

Pappas will join divers Maddie Seltzer, Franny Noviello and Julia Fidanza and swimmers Isabella Korbly, Jaime Chen, and Emily Appleton in the Princeton class of 2025.

