Chase Bloch Will Remain on New-Look USC Coaching Staff as Assistant

USC announced on Friday evening that they will retain Chase Bloch as a member of the swimming & diving coaching staff under new head coach Jeremy Kipp. Bloch, who has been an assistant coach for 6 seasons, will continue in that role under Kipp, joining Meghan Hawthorne on staff. Hawthorne, who like Bloch is a former Trojan swimmer, came with Kipp from Northwestern.

This leaves one available full-time assistant position on the USC staff available. 2019-2020 assistant Jordan Schrotenboer is not listed on the team’s roster for 2020-2021.

Kipp was Bloch’s coach while Bloch was a swimmer at USC, and the two overlapped on the USC coaching staff for one season.

Bloch was a CSCAA All-American in 2013 and a team co-captain in the 2013-2014 season during his time as a swimmer. He was also a two-time Pac-12 Academic honoree.

His All-America award came as part of USC’s 200 medley relay that placed 5th at the 2013 NCAA Championships meet in what was then a school record of 1:24.54. He swam the butterfly leg of that relay and split 20.71, which was the 11th-fastest split in the field (between A and B finals). That was the relay where Vlad Morozov famously split 18.23 on the freestyle anchor leg, which at the time was the best split in history.

At the 2012 US Olympic Trials, he placed 24th in the 200 back, 32nd in the 100 back, and tied for 42nd in the 100 fly.

He was on the coaching staff during the team’s most recent successes, including when the men won a Pac-12 title in 2015, the women won a Pac-12 title in 2016, and when the men finished 6th at the 2018 NCAA Championships.

Bloch is a native of Westlake, California where he attended Oaks Christian High School. He graduated from USC in 2014 with a degree in communications.