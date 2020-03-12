Charges Against Scott Volkers Permanently Stayed By Australian Court

Charges against Australian swim coach Scott Volkers will not move forward after a court permanently stayed at least the third attempt to prosecute him for alleged abuse in the 1980s.

ABC.net.au reports that a Brisbane District Court found it would be “unfairly and unjustifiably oppressive” to continue to prosecute Volkers after a 17-year delay from when the charges were first filed. Volkers was first charged in 2002, but those charges were discontinued. There’s been at least one other unsuccessful attempt to prosecute Volkers, who remained employed by Swimming Australia and Swimming Queensland through 2010, according to ABC.net.

Volkers was one of Australia’s most well-known coaches, with his athletes including 8-time Olympic medalist Susie O’Neill. In 2002, he was accused of sexual misconduct related to two girls under the age of 16. The alleged incidents happened in the 1980s.

In 2011, Volkers moved to South America and has continued coaching in Brazil. In 2014, Volkers was coaching in Brazil, and Swimming Australia made clear it would deny coaching credentials to Volkers if Brazil tried to bring him as part of the nation’s delegatio to teh 2014 Pan Pacific Championships in Australia.

In 2017, Volkers was back in Australia and was arrested, but was granted bail and allowed to continue coaching in Brazil. The charges that led to that arrest were the ones permanently stayed by the Brisbane court this month.