British And Irish Champs Set To Go Ahead As Planned, Review On March 16th

The recent measures being put in place in Ireland and the United Kingdom in response to the coronavirus threat have resulted in some key announcements from their governing sporting bodies.

Both Swim Ireland and British Swimming have announced that their National trial meets; The Irish Open and British Swimming Championships which are set to take place from April 1st-5th and April 14th-19th, respectively, are going ahead as planned.

More information on both events will be announced on March 16th, when the FINA taskforce set up to manage any COVID19 – related decisions have reviewed the situation.

The FINA Taskforce have confirmed they will review the situation on Monday (16 March). At present the British Swimming Championships and British Para-Swimming International Meet will also go ahead as planned in April. — British Swimming (@britishswimming) March 12, 2020

The news today has resulted in the Irish athletes that were due to travel to Scotland for the Edinburgh International Swim Meet this weekend staying at home, according to a tweet sent out by National Head Coach, Ben Higson.

According to a statement released yesterday on the Edinburgh International Swim Meet website, the event is going ahead as planned; “There are no plans to cancel the event in line with that guidance and we are proceeding in the expectation that the event will go ahead”.

Due to the increased risk of the Coronavirus @swimireland 🇮🇪☘️athletes have not travelled to @edintmeet. Good luck to all athletes competing & stay safe 🙏 — Ben Higson (@BenHigson1) March 12, 2020

Swim Ireland has also announced that all clubs must cancel any competitions, meetings, events or gatherings, and either cancel or postpone any international trips planned for March and April.

As of publishing there are 127,784 confirmed cases of COVID19 worldwide, with 456 of those in the United Kingdom (England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland) and 43 in Ireland (that number is for the entire country).