Chalmers Entered In 800 Free For 2023 South Aussie State Championships

2023 SOUTH AUSTRALIAN STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, January 20th – Sunday, January 22nd

SA Aquatic & Leisure Center

LCM (50m)

Results

The 2023 South Australian State & Multi-Class Open Championships begin on Friday, January 20th. The state’s biggest stars are set to descend upon the SA Aquatic & Leisure Center over the course of the weekend, with Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers making his return after having missed the 2022 edition due to shoulder surgery rehabilitation.

24-year-old Chalmers is set to take on his bread-and-butter 100m free event, along with the 50m free and 50m/100m fly but the Marion swimmer is also entered the 800m freestyle.

Rarely racing any freestyle event over the 200m distance, Chalmers’ sole 800m free result in the Swimming Australia results database is represented by the 8:28.97 time he logged in 2017.

Teammate Meg Harris is also expected to be among the women’s fields this weekend, with the 20-year-old Olympic medalist carrying a hefty schedule. Harris is entered in the 50m back, the 50m/100m/200m free, the 50m fly as well as the 200m IM.

Madi Wilson has an identical schedule to Harris, so we’ll see the two duel across the disciplines as the meet unfolds.

Additional Aussie swimmers to watch include Alex Graham, Bronte Job, Se-Bom Le, Tommy Neill, William Petric, Sam Short, Jenna Strauch, and Matt Temple.

There is also a small Japanese contingent among the entrants to provide some international competition.

16-year-old Mio Narita is listed both on this meet’s entries, as well as on the list of potential athletes competing at the Kosuke Kitajima Cup in her native Japan, so we’ll see where she dives in. Takeshi Kawamoto and Ai Soma are additional Japanese stars on which to keep an eye down under.