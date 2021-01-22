Chalmers’ Comeback Race Set For South Aussie Relay Lead-Off

2021 SOUTH AUSTRALIA STATE OPEN & MC C’SHIPS

Day 1 of the 2021 South Australia State Open Championships concluded today, with on-a-roll Kaylee McKeown firing off the fastest 50m backstroke time of her young career. You can read more about her performance, along with all day 1 action, in the recap above.

Reigning 100m freestyle Olympic gold medalist Kyle Chalmers was not entered in any individual events. However, his name was originally listed as being part of the Marion Swimming Club’s medley relay for tonight.

The 22-year-old was absent from the relay but posted on social media that he intends on competing on his club’s 400m freestyle relay tomorrow night at his home pool.

The freestyle ace has been out of racing action due to shoulder surgery from last November, with Chalmers telling SwimSwam at the time that his shoulder procedure was a ‘cleanout to ease the pain’ and that he’d be back ‘really quickly.’

At the 2020 edition of this annual Championships, Chalmers put on a show, reaping gold across the 50m fly, 200m fly and 400m free. It was also at this meet that the man put up the first sub-48 second 100m freestyle of the 2020 calendar year, posting 47.99.

Chalmers last raced at the 2020 Division 1 Meet in South Australia where he produced a SCM 100 freestyle time of 48.33. Here, Chalmers is listed as the relay lead-off for tomorrow night, giving us a good glimpse as to where his shoulder is at for his first race back.