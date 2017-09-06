Chalmers & Campbell Sisters Expected At Aussie SC C’ships In October

2017 Australian Short Course Swimming Championships

  • Thursday, October 26th – Saturday, October 28th
  • SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre, Adelaide, South Australia
  • SCM
  • Meet Site
  • Entries

Just over a month away, excitement is already brewing for the 2017 Australian Short Course Swimming Championships taking place in Adelaide. The championships are behind held at the SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre, home to 2016 Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers, with swim fans eager to see their megastore in action on his own turf.

Former world record holder Cate Campbell and her 2015 double World Champion sister Bronte Campbell are both expected to compete, as will Para swimmers Monique Murphy and Matt Levy.

Bobby Hurley, who took a hiatus from competition to join the coaching staff of 2017 World Champion Chad Le Clos of South Africa, is expected to make his post-coaching racing debut in Adelaide as well.

The competition marks the final meet before the Aussies’ Commonwealth Games selection meet, a competition which holds special significance as the 2018 edition of the Games are being held down under on the Gold Coast.

