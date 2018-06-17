Chad le Clos Beats Laszlo Cseh Again in Italy

ROSSINI SWIM CUP -PESARO

June 15th-17th, 20182018

Long Course/50m pool

Event Site

Results

South African Chad le Clos won a 2nd big showdown with Hungarian rival Laszlo Cseh on Saturday in Italy. In Friday’s 100 fly, Le Clos won pretty handily (by 1.3 seconds), but most of that margin came on the second 50. As the splitting of that race would indicate, the 50 fly was much more competitive at the finishing touch, but the order was the same: Le Clos would win in 23.94, followed by Cseh in 24.09.

Once again, Cseh had a busier day than did Le Clos. Besides the 50 fly, Cseh also swam, and won, the 200 IM (2:02.50).

Le Clos’ meet ended in that 50 fly, while Cseh is swimming on to Sunday, where he posted a 1:58.23 in prelims of the 200 fly on Sunday and a 1:53.74 in prelims of the 200 free.

The 3rd-place finisher in the 50 fly was 18-year old Nandor Nemeth in 24.70. Nemeth’s 100 free final, which is his best event, was another Saturday highlight, where he swam a 49.70 to win.