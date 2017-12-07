CG Sports Management Announces Partnership With Enviro-Master Services

CG Sports Management announced today a formal partnership between their client, USA National Team member Michael Chadwick, and Enviro-Master Services, the world’s leader in Hygiene Services. Chadwick, a Charlotte native, will be the first Olympic hopeful to partner with Enviro-Master as a sponsored professional athlete.

Enviro-Master Chief Operation Officer, Tod Bierling, said of the partnership “Enviro-Master Services is beyond thrilled to be partnering with an athlete like Michael Chadwick. As we learned more about his story, his strong personal character and close connection with the Charlotte market – we knew this was an ideal fit. We pride ourselves on being an industry leader through hard work and best in class products and services. Michael’s dedication to his craft, work ethic and focus on the details – is what makes him one of the best in his sport. We are looking forward to continuing to support Michael and build this relationship through Tokyo 2020.”

As a collegiate athlete Chadwick competed for the University of Missouri, where he was a 22 time All-American and the most decorated swimmer in program history.

“I am pleased to partner with Enviro-Master and the incredible people that make up the company. Enviro-Master is built on many strong principles and values that line up well with my own and together, I hope we can continue to foster growth and character in our communities.” said Chadwick.

About Enviro-Master Services

Enviro-Master is the world’s leader in Hygiene Services. Enviro-Master is dedicated to providing restroom cleaning services and products for public restrooms everywhere. By creating cleaner and healthier facilities, Enviro-Master prevents the spread of diseases, bacteria and odors.

Learn more at http://www.enviro-master.info/

Press Release courtesy of CG Sports Management.