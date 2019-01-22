Celebrity Big Brother Season 2: Episode 1 Live Recap

Celebrity Big Brother – Season 2

January 21 – February 13, 2019

Channel: CBS

Start Time: 8 PM ET (Sunday, January 27th will be at 10)

Primer / Full Cast

Tonight season 2 of Celebrity Big Brother kicks off on CBS, and 12-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte will be one of twelve houseguests competing. Per a TMZ report, each celebrity receives $100,00 simply for entering the house, and the winner of the show will take home an additional $250,000.

Lochte’s agent has said the 39-time World Champion (18 LC, 21 SC) will continue to train while on the show.

The 34-year-old has had an eventful two and a half years since the 2016 Rio Olympics, most recently receiving a 14-month suspension in July for using an IV and announcing he and wife Kayla Reid are expecting their second child in November.

Follow along for live updates of the opening episode, focusing on Lochte.

EPISODE 1 LIVE UPDATES