Jadran, OSC Set for Euro Cup WP Semifinals Matchup

The semifinals of the Euro Cup are to offer great thrills especially the game of Jadran (MNE) and OSC (HUN) where two former Champions League participants will face off.

The clash of Jadran and OSC is also labelled by some as a ‘pre-final’ since these two sides were regular Champions League players in the past years. In the past summer some outstanding players joined OSC again which made them the No 2 Hungarian team. They are the clear favorites of the competition, however, the past taught everyone that in Herceg Novi no team can take anything for granted as the Montenegrins still has quality and an enormous fighting spirit.

The other match might be called the Mediterranean Challenge: Marseille (FRA) has had a fine cruise so far but now they face a really tough test. Ortigia (ITA) ousted Vouliagmeni (GRE) in two fantastic battles and is ready to write history by making its first ever European final.

Euro Cup, Semi-finals, 2nd leg

18.00 Jadran Carine Herceg Novi (MNE) v A Hid-OSC Budapest (HUN)

20.00 CN Marseille (FRA) v CC Ortigia (ITA)

For detailed statistics, play-by-play description please visit www.len.eu.