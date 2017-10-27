Celebrating Emily Seebohm’s 25th Career Short Course National Title

2017 AUSTRALIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

While competing on day 2 of the 2017 Australian Short Course Championships, green and gold stalwart Emily Seebohm collected the 24th and 25th national titles of her storied career. With her resume now carrying 25 national titles in total, Seebohm surpassed Matt Welsh as the most successful Australian short course swimmer.

After winning the women’s 100m IM timed final in the morning for her 24th title, Seebohm scored the win in the women’s 100m backstroke in the evening in a time of 56.80. The 25-year-old Brisbane Grammar athlete will be competing in the 200m IM and 50m backstroke races on the meet’s final day tomorrow, giving the World Champion two opportunities to add more titles to her haul.

Of her achievements, Seebohm stated, “I didn’t realise it was so many, it is definitely very exciting and I’ve worked really hard and I didn’t really come into this (meet) with a goal of getting more National Short Course titles.

“I came here for some hard training and you saw that last night when I did over one kilometre in racing which is unusual for me, but it definitely helps toughen you up.

“It’s good to come here and do some stuff you don’t normally do and I guess to experience another level of fatigue and tiredness; it is definitely hurting me today but it’s all part of the game.

“The backstroke is so young it feels like when I made the team back in 2007,” referring to 17-year-old Minna Atherton and 16-year-old Kaylee McKeown who finished in 2nd and 3rd, respectively in the 100m back race tonight. “They definitely keep me on my toes and keep pushing me.”

Looking ahead, Seebohm stated, “All my focus is on next February and Games Trials and I actually got announced as one of the Queens Baton Relay runners so I’m super excited about that.

“I’m kind of taking every year as it comes. I have said I definitely want to train until 2020 and try and make that team.

“I want to be like Leisel Jones and be one of the best Australians ever seen and go to four Olympics – there (would be) nothing better.”