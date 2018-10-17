Cate Campbell’s Golden Return Earns Sportswoman Of The Year

Sprint ace Cate Campbell has earned Australia’s Sportswoman of the Year honors at the nation’s annual Woman in Sports Awards in Sydney today, October 17th.

Against nominees including Paralympic athlete Madison de Rozario, track cyclist Stephanie Morton and weightlifter Tia-Clair Toomey, C1 clinched the title after her heroic efforts at both this year’s Commonwealth Games and Pan Pacific Championships. Both exceptional meet performances came following a post-Rio break to get her mind and body right after finishing off the podium in both the 50m and 100m freestyle events despite being a 2016 Olympic favorite.

In Tokyo at this year’s Pan Pacs, C1 returned to stunning style en route to winning the 50m and 100m freestyle events, while also firing off meet records in both. Her 100m free time of 52.03 also checked in as an Oceanic Record. C1 also contributed to 3 relay golds in Tokyo, which included the 4 x 100m freestyle, 4 x 100m medley and 4 x 100m mixed medley.

On her home turf at the Commonwealth Games, C1 blasted the women’s 50m free and 50m fly fields for gold in both, while also nabbing silver behind sister Bronte in the 100m free.

Of Campbell’s recognition, Swimming Australia Chief Executive Leigh Russell said, “Swimming is extremely fortunate to have a role model like Cate for all young Australian women to aspire to be.

“She is a fearless competitor and her commitment, resilience and drive to succeed are qualities that embody an exceptional athlete.

“She represents Australia with immense pride, whether that be in the pool or out of it, and is truly a wonderful ambassador for swimming.”

With less than 2 years until Tokyo 2020, C1, sister Bronte and coach Simon Cusack recently left Chandler in Brisbane to a new home at the New South Wales Institute of Sport (NSWIS) in Sydney.

2018 AWARD WINNERS

Sportswoman of the Year – Cate Campbell (swimming)

Hall of Fame – Evonne Goolagong Cawley (tennis)

Moment of the Year – Ellyse Perry (cricket)

A-Team of the Year – Southern Stars (cricket)

Person of Sporting Influence – Raelene Castle (Rugby Australia CEO)

Comeback of the Year – Cate Campbell (swimming)

Local Sporting Champion – Wendy Snowball (mountain biking)

Leadership Legend – Sam Kerr (football)

One to Watch – Lucy Bartholomew (ultra-running)

Outstanding Woman in Sport – Skye Nicolson (boxing)