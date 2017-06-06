Cascade Swim Club Breaks 13-14 Canadian NAG Record in 200 Medley Relay

Four boys from the Cascade Swim Club in Calgary have broken a Canadian national age group record. Matieu Cyr, Cole Pratt, Kian Pratt, and Hayden Woodrow teamed up to take down Canada‘s 13-14 record in the 200 medley relay over the weekend.

SPLITS

C. Pratt (backstroke) – 27.40

Woodrow (breaststroke) – 33.48

Cyr (butterfly) – 27.49

K. Pratt (freestyle) – 25.19

Their total time came out to 1:53.56, taking a large chunk out of the old record. UCSC, another club out of Calgary, set the old record 12 years ago in the summer of 2005. That mark stood at 1:54.34. Cascade Swim Club relied on very strong legs from the Pratt twins, which was the difference maker for them. Cole Pratt, with his 27.40 lead-off leg, broke the Alberta provincial record, adding to his nine other provincial records.

The Pratt twins are 14 and are in 9th grade at Ecole Fairview, while Cyr is also 14 and in 9th grade at the National Sports School. Woodrow, meanwhile, is the youngest– he’s 13 and attends Rideau Park in the 8th grade.

This is Cole Pratt‘s third Canadian record, and Cyr’s second. Meanwhile, it’s the first Canadian record for Kian Pratt as well as Woodrow.