Cartwright, Campbell Show Some Speed At Aussie Trials Prelims

2018 AUSTRALIAN PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS
- Saturday, June 30th – Wednesday, July 4th
- SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre, Oaklands Park, South Australia
- LCM
19-year-old Jack Cartwright swam his fastest 100 free of the season during the second preliminary session of Australia’s Pan Pac Trials in South Australia, qualifying 1st for the final in 48.56. His fastest swim prior to this was a 48.60 done at the Australian Commonwealth Trials, and failed to qualify for Pan Pacs at the Commonwealth Games with his fastest swim being 48.62. The standard stands at 48.31.
James Roberts (49.21) and Alexander Graham (49.25) qualified 2nd and 3rd, while Elijah Winnington and Kyle Chalmers, who went 1-2 in the 200 final on night 2, squeaked into the final in the last two spots. Chalmers is the only swimmer in the field qualified for Pan Pacs having been 48.15 at the Commonwealth Games.
In the women’s race, Cate Campbell easily snagged the #1 seed in a time of 53.38, just over a second outside of her season-best (52.37) which ranks 2nd in the world (to sister Bronte – 52.27). Emma McKeon and Shayna Jack, both of whom have already qualified for Pan Pacs but not in this event (though even if they don’t can still swim it in Tokyo), qualified 2nd and 3rd in times of 54.07 and 54.32 respectively. They’ve both been 53-mid this year, and will shoot for the qualifying standard of 53.20 in the final.
OTHER EVENTS
- Korean An Sehyeon was the fastest swimmer in the women’s 200 fly prelims, clocking a time of 2:11.10. An has been as fast as 2:08.42 this year which ranks inside the world’s top-20. Laura Taylor, who has qualified for Pan Pacs in the event with a time of 2:07.39 (standard is 2:07.82), heads into the final as the top Australian after a 2:13.92 prelim.
- Nicholas Brown (1:58.04) leads Theodoros Benehoutsos (1:58.72) and David Morgan (1:59.29) into the men’s 200 fly final, with the qualifying time looming at 1:55.58. Morgan is the fastest Aussie this year at 1:56.36.
- World #2 Emily Seebohm (1:00.54) leads the women’s 100 back field after prelims, just ahead of teens Minna Atherton (1:00.63) and Kaylee McKeown (1:00.93). McKeown has been under the qualifying time of 59.82 this season in 59.67, but it was done at the New South Wales Championships which wasn’t a qualifying meet. She’ll have to get the job done here.
- Commonwealth gold medalist Mitch Larkin qualified 1st in the men’s 100 back in 53.84, less than a tenth outside the qualifying standard of 53.76 (though he’s already made it). 19-year-old Bradley Woodward qualified 2nd in 54.13, and is within reach of the qualifying time after going sub-54 (53.95) in Glasgow.
