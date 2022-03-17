Carly Novelline Clocks Personal Best 52.58 100 Back at NCSA Day 3 Prelims

2022 NCSA JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 15-19, 2022

Rosen Aquatic and Fitness Center, Orlando, Florida

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

The Thursday prelims session of the 2022 NCSA Spring Championships kicked off with the 200 free, where Santa Maria Swim Club 17-year-old Claire Tuggle and Nation’s Capital 17-year-old Camille Spink established themselves as the top swimmers in the women’s field. Tuggle posted the top time of the morning, a 1:46.51, with Spink right behind in 1:46.72. Spink has the advantage tonight, as her personal best of 1:44.29 is top time in the field by a significant margin.

Team Greenville 15-year-old Lilla Bognar swam a massive personal best of 4:10.31 to take the top seed in the women’s 400 IM by 5 seconds. Bognar improved her best time by 5.69 seconds, using a speedy front half of 1:58.40 to fuel her race. Coincidentally, Bognar’s older brother, Nils Bognar swam a personal best by 5 seconds as well in the men’s 400 IM this morning. Nils took 2nd in the men’s field swimming a 3:5187, marking a 5.20-second drop. He took over the race on the back half, putting up an excellent 1:03.30 breast split, and a 53.29 free split coming home.

Rockville Montgomery Swim Club’s Toby Barnett, 17, was just off his personal best of 3:49.42 this morning, establishing the top time in the men’s 400 IM with a 3:49.88.

Greater Toledo Aquatic Club’s Scott Buff posted the top time of the morning in the men’s 100 back by a big margin. Buff clocked a new personal best of 46.35, chipping 0.47 seconds off his previous best. Four other boys in tonight’s A final have been 46 before, so it should be a very exciting race to watch.

Nasa Wildcats 18-year-old Carly Novelline posted a new personal best of 52.58 to lead the field in the women’s 100 back this morning. Novelline will have her work cut out for her tonight, as Elmbrook Swim Club’s Maggie Wanezek has been 51.59 and is swimming well so far at this meet. TNT Swimming 15-year-old Levenia Sim was a 52.83 this morning, but has the fastest personal best in the field, coming in at 51.03.

Spencer Aurnou-Rhees, a New Albany Aquatic Club 17-year-old, was the top performer in the men’s 200 free this morning, taking the top seed with a 1:37.56, which clipped his previous best.