Canadian Sprinter Leila Fack Headed to Michigan Next Fall

Canadian sprint specialist Leila Fack is joining first-year head coach Matt Bowe‘s resurgent Michigan squad next fall as part of a growing contingency of Wolverine recruits from north of the border.

A native of Surrey, British Columbia, Fack currently trains with Langley Olympians Swim Club. At the 2023 Canadian Trials this spring, the 17-year-old placed 10th in the senior final of the 100 fly (1:01.20 after 1:00.67 in prelims), 4th in the junior final of the 50-meter freestyle (26.14), 7th in the junior final of the 100 free (56.72), 9th in the junior final of the 200 free (2:05.15), 9th in the junior final of the 50 butterfly (27.77).

Last October, Fack was selected to Swimming Canada’s 2022 National Development Program ID Team for the 100-meter fly after posting a personal-best 1:00.29 at the 2022 Canadian Junior and Senior Championships last July. At this year’s Speedo Canadian Championships in August, she earned runner-up finishes in both the 50-meter fly (27.19) and 100 fly (1:00.30).

Best LCM Times (Converted to SCY)

50 fly – 27.19 (23.86)

100 fly – 1:00.29 (53.05)

50 free – 26.10 (22.79)

100 free – 56.72 (49.65)

200 free – 2:04.39 (1:49.18)

Fack’s best converted times would have made the B-final of the 100 fly at the 2023 Big Ten Championships as well as the C-final of both the the 50 free and 100 free.

The Michigan women placed 3rd (1,108 points) behind Indiana (1,291.5) and Ohio State (1,425) at Big Tens last season. The conference will become even more competitive next season with USC and UCLA entering the fold as well.

There is one Canadian on the Wolverine women’s roster this season (sophomore Christey Liang), but there will soon be three with Fack and distance specialist Abby Dunford arriving in Ann Arbor next fall. They will be joined by a strong 2024 recruiting class featuring World Juniors finalist Rebecca Diaconescu (initially committed to Louisville), sprinter Josie Connelly (originally committed to Tennessee), Sophia Jahn, and Miller Ward.

Michigan proved it has plenty of momentum already under Bowe at Georgia’s midseason invite last weekend. Brazilian freshman Stephanie Balduccini stole the show with wins in the 100 free (47.26) and 200 free (1:43.30), but equally as impressive were massive time drops by Michigan native Tyler Ray in the 100 fly (from 46.58 to 45.84) and 200 fly (from 1:46.27 to 1:43.13).

