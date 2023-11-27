High-Level International Meets For December 2023

We’re about to enter the final month of 2023 with lots of swimming action still packed into the coming weeks.

The European Short Course Championships represent a big draw for athletes around that continent this December with the 6-day affair kicking off on the 5th in Romania.

Sprinkled throughout the world are national championships to keep things lively before we enter the year 2024, one with a full lineup of elite meets including the 2024 World Championships in Doha, Qatar and the main event of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Please let me know in the comments of any meets I may have inadvertently missed.

11/29 – 12/02 U.S. Open (USA)

11/30 – 12/03 Rotterdam Qualification Meet (NED)

11/30 – 12/03 Japan Open (JPN)

12/01 – 12/03 2023 Ken Demchuk International Invitational (CAN)

12/03 – 12/14 11th Asian Age Group Swimming Championships (PHI)

12/03 – 12/03 Geelong Open (AUS)

12/05 – 12/10 European Short Course Championships (ROU)

12/09 – 12/15 Queensland Championships (AUS)

12/10 – 12/15 Chinese Nationals (CHN)

12/10 – 12/16 NSW Senior State Age Championships (AUS)

12/12 – 12/16 Brazilian Senior Summer Championships (BRA)

12/13 – 12/15 Irish Winter Championships (IRL)

12/13 – 12/16 Danish Short Course Championships (DEN)

12/13 – 12/15 Lithuanian Short Course Championships (LTU)

12/13 – 12/16 Coimbra Swimming Open (POR)

12/14 – 12/16 National Winter Championships (GRE)

12/14 – 12/17 Swim England Winter Championships (GBR)

12/14 – 12/17 Scottish National & Open Championships (GBR)

12/14 – 12/17 KMSC Pro-Am Classic (USA)

12/15 – 12/18 West Australia State Championships (AUS)

12/15 – 12/17 Swim Wales Winter Championships (GBR)

12/15 – 12/17 Dutch Short Course Championships (NED)

12/16 – 12/18 Vladimir Salnikov Cup (RUS)