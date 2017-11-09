Canadian Noah Cumby Sends Verbal to TCU

Noah Cumby, who trains out of the St. Johns Legends club in Newfoundland, Canada, has verbally committed to TCU.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to Texas Christian University. The team atmosphere at TCU and the excitement around the program Sam is building made TCU where I want to be. #GoFrogs”

TOP TIMES

SCY

50 free – 21.01

100 free – 45.47

200 free – 1:39.23

100 back – 51.05

LCM

50 free – 23.87

100 free – 51.47

100 back – 58.67

Cumby is a solid pickup for the Horned Frogs, who are under their first year with head coach Sam Busch. In fact, Busch’s position at TCU is mentioned in Cumby’s quote about what drew him to the program.

Cumby should be in immediate contention to make the Horned Frogs’ 800 free relay– last year, at the Big 12 Championships, they had two 1:39 high legs and a 1:40 low leg. He could also find himself on the 400 free relay– two legs split above 46 last year at Big 12s.

While three women have verbally committed or signed with TCU, Cumby is the first male verbal commit for the Horned Frogs that has been publicly announced.

