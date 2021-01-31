Canadian IMer Avery Willis Commits to Eastern Michigan

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Avery Willis from Waterloo, Ontario has committed to swim at Eastern Michigan University beginning in the fall of 2021.

“I am so incredibly excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Eastern Michigan University. So thankful for all the friends, family, and coaches who have cheered me on along the way. I can hardly wait to get in the pool with such an amazing team! Go Eagles!!💚🦅🏊🏼‍♀️”

Willis is the second Canadian verbal commit for the EMU class of 2025. She will join Olivia Clarino of Toronto, as well as Abby Szadorski (Illinois), Ashley George (Wisconsin), and Madelyn Sursi (North Carolina) in Ypsilanti next fall

Willis trains currently with Club Warrior Swimmers at the University of Waterloo. She is a versatile swimmer who excels in free, back, fly, and IM. At the 2020 Ontario Winter Championships last March, she picked up a pair of PBs in the 200 fly and 200 IM, placing 3rd in the 200 fly (2:18.02), 6th in the 200 IM (2:23.71), and 22nd in the 200 back (2:31.60). In January she had notched best times in the 100 back, 100 breast, and 800 free at MAC Winter Invitational. She swam the 100 fly, 200 fly, and 400 IM at Canadian Swimming Trials in 2019.

Top LCM times (converted)

100 free – 1:00.17 (52.76)

200 free – 2:08.59 (1:52.96)

400 free – 4:31.34 (5:04.02)

200 IM – 2:23.71 (2:06.58)

400 IM – 5:03.96 (4:28.07)

100 fly – 1:03.90 (56.30)

200 fly – 2:18.02 (2:01.81)

100 back – 1:09.12 (1:01.18)

200 back – 2:26.89 (2:10.17)

100 breast – 1:17.98 (1:08.45)

200 breast – 2:47.73 (2:27.50)

EMU competes in the Mid-American Conference. The Eagles finished third of eight teams in the 2020 MAC Women’s Championships. Willis’ best converted times would have scored in the 400 IM and 200 fly.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.