You Can Have The Most Beautiful Breaststroke!

Breaststroke is a stroke of grace and beauty. But sometimes when you aren’t dong it correctly it can look super clunky and inefficient. That’s exactly what this weeks drill works to fix. We straighten out your stroke so that you know exactly where your kick should engage, when to breathe, and how that pull should help your stroke glide further.

As usual, Let us know what you think of this weeks drill! Recommendations for our next video topic? Let us know in the comments below!

Music: ProleteR

