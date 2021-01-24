Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Calling Tokyo: 19-Yr-Old Shoma Sato Scorches 2:06.78 200 Breast

2021 KOSUKE KITAJIMA CUP

Japan’s Shoma Sato just became the world’s 4th fastest 200m breaststroker of all-time.

While competing on day 3 of the 2021 Kosuke Kitajima Cup, an annual competition known to render some eye-popping performances, Sato fired off a monster personal best of 2:06.78 to take the men’s 200m breast title.

The outing shaved .24 off of Sato’s previous lifetime best, which sat at the menacing 2:07.02 the teen already threw down this season at last October’s Japan Student Championships. That previous PB rendered Sato already among the best-ever as the 6th fastest performer all-time.

After capturing the top seed this morning in Tokyo with a solid heats swim of 2:08.25, Sato got to work in the final, splitting 1:01.18/1:05.60 to produce the 2:06.78 near-national record-breaking swim. Sato’s performance tonight falls just .11 outside of Ippei Watanabe‘s Japanese standard of 2:06.67, a time that once represented the World Record.

With his menacing 2:06.78, Sato, who just turned 19 last November, now joins an exclusive club of sub-2:07 performers, with the only other members being as follows to comprise the top 5 performers all-time:

  1. Anton Chupkov (RUS) – 2:06.12, 2019
  2. Matt Wilson (AUS) – 2:06.67, 2019
  3. Ippei Watanabe (JPN) – 2:06.67, 2017
  4. Shoma Sato (JPN) – 2:06.78, 2021
  5. Arno Kamminga (NED) – 2:06.85, 2020

Sato also overtakes Kamminga, who put up his 2:06.85 just last month, as the top swimmer in the world this season. But what does it tell us about the massive talent in this event that the top 2 swimmers at this point in pre-Olympic time are both 2:06? For extra reading, take a look at our analysis of the men’s 200m breaststroke over the last decade here.

2020-2021 LCM Men 200 Breast

ArnoNED
Kamminga
12/04
2:06.85
2Shoma
Sato		JPN2:07.0210/04
3Ippei
Watanabe		JPN2:07.0812/06
4Anton
Chupkov		RUS2:07.3210/28
5Kirill
Prigoda		RUS2:07.8510/03
View Top 26»

The all-time top 5 performers are all active and vying for Olympic glory, which means we’re bound to see a potentially history-making set of prelims/semifinals/finals come this summer’s Olympic Games.

Before that, however, it very well may take a near-World Record to even make it onto the Japanese squad in this event, with Sato, Watanabe, Yasuhiro Koseki and others fighting for the two open Olympic roster spots up for the taking at April’s Japan Swim.

H1H2
56 minutes ago

A NEW CHALLENGER APPROACHES

M d e
9 minutes ago

Men’s 200 Brst is getting stupid.

crazy deep, easily the most competitive event in world swimming right now.

Mega Stud
12 seconds ago

FARK

