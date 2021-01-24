McKeown Posts 2:05.51 200 Back Stunner To Wrap Up South Aussies

2021 SOUTH AUSTRALIA STATE OPEN & MC C’SHIPS

The 2021 South Australia State Open Championships wrapped up today at the SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre, with on-fire Kaylee McKeown closing out the competition in style.

Among other events, the 19-year-old already scorched times of 27.38 and 58.69 in the 50m and 100m backstroke races, respectively. But tonight the USC Spartan took on the 200m back, producing a menacing result to carry on her racing momentum.

McKeown touched the wall in tonight’s 200m back final in a time of 2:05.51. Opening in 1:02.34 and closing in 1:03.17, McKeown crushed the field by over 15 seconds en route to collecting another gold here in South Australia. In doing so, she also put up the 3rd fastest performance of her young career.

The teen already owns a massive lifetime best of 2:04.49 in this event, a mark she posted at the Queensland Medal Shots meet last November. Just last month she wasn’t too far off that mark, rendering another impressive performance of 2:05.16 at the Queensland Championships.

Flash forward to tonight, and McKeown’s 2:05.51 represents the 12th fastest performance all-time across all swimmers. In fact, McKeown now owns 3 of the top 11 performances in history in this women’s 200m back event.

All-Time Top Performances in Women’s LCM 200 Backstroke

2:03.35 – Regan Smith (USA), 2019 2:03.69 – Regan Smith (USA), 2019 2:04.06 – Missy Franklin (USA), 2012 2:04.49 – Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 2020 2:04.76 – Missy Franklin (USA), 2013 2:04.81 – Kirsty Coventry (ZIM), 2009 2:04.94 – Anastasia Zueva (RUS), 2009 2:05.10 – Missy Franklin (USA), 2011 2:05.16 – Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 2020 2:05.24 – Kirsty Coventry (ZIM), 2008 2:05.51 – Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 2021

