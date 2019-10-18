Cali Condors Add Mid-Season Sprint Depth with Tate Jackson Signing

The Cali Condors have added Tate Jackson to their roster midway through the 2019 season of the International Swimming League. Jackson is a first year pro out of the University of Texas and specializes in the sprint freestyles.

Jackson, who is an American but was born in Paris, made his first big international-level splash at the 2018 US National Championships where a 48.20 in the B final of the 100 free was the 2nd-fastest time of the meet – though because it was done in the B final, he didn’t make the Pan Pacs or World Championship team via the swim.

He built from that swim into his senior season at Texas, where in yards he swam 18.79 and 41.06 in the 50 and 100 freestyles. That 100 free time is the University of Texas and Big 12 Conference Record in the event. At the 2019 World University Games, he took a silver medal in the 100 free (48.29) and later, at US Nationals, he swam another lifetime best, going 47.88. That ranked him 10th in the world across the season, tied with Vlad Morozov.

While he has not short course meters racing experience, Jackson was one of the best remaining male swimmers available on the market to join the ISL.

Tate Jackson‘s lifetime bests:

SCY LCM 50 free 18.79 22.09 100 free 41.06 47.88 100 fly 45.78 52.42

While the Condors have the world’s top sprinter, Caeleb Dressel, on their roster, who won the 50 free, 100 free, and 50 free skins race in Naples, they don’t have great depth in the discipline. Without Dressel in Indianapolis, for example, their men’s 400 free relays finished 5th and 6th, respectively. That improved a little in Naples, to 2nd and 7th, but having to use swimmers like Mark Szaranek and Jan Switkowski on their B relay still shows a lack of depth.

Individually, Jackson will battle with Justin Ress and Bowe Becker for the #2 sprint freestyle spot for the Condors. Ress finished 5th in the 50 free in Naples (21.76), while Becker was 6th in the 100 free (47.69). Jackson also is worth of consideration for a 100 butterfly spot for the Condors: their #2 behind Dressel in Naples John Shebat (who trains with Jackson at Texas) was 7th in 51.81.

After their first 2 meets of the season, the Condors sit in 2nd place overall in the league, but first among American teams. That’s crucial, as teams are selected for the final based on continental, not global, rankings – the top 2 from the US and the top 2 from Europe each will advance to the final in Las Vegas in December. The Condors will be back in action on November 16th and 17th at the University of Maryland.