Cal Women’s Swim & Dive Announce 2022-23 Competition Schedule

September 12th, 2022 College, News, Pac-12

The Cal women’s swim & dive team announced their 2022-23 competition schedule on Monday.

The slate includes the team attending the mid-season Minnesota Invitational and a slew of Pac-12 matchups in early 2023, including visiting rival Stanford on February 11.

The team will train in a combined program format under longtime men’s coach Dave Durden due to the ongoing investigation and subsequent leave of absence of women’s coach Teri McKeever.

Courtesy: Cal Athletics

The Cal women’s swimming & diving team will host three dual meets during the 2022-23 season and will open the campaign on Sept. 30 at the Queen of the Pool in San Luis Obispo.

The Bears, coming off their 25th consecutive top-10 finish at the NCAA Championships, make their home debut at Spieker Aquatics Complex on Oct. 12 for a dual meet with Utah. Cal also hosts USC on Jan. 27 and UCLA on Jan. 28.

Other fall action for the Golden Bears includes an appearance at the Chick-Fil-A Invite in Fresno on Oct. 6-7, a trip to Washington State for a dual meet on Oct. 15, a dual meet at UC San Diego on Nov. 4 and the Minnesota Invitational at the beginning of December. Cal’s divers will also compete at the USC Invitational Nov. 11-13.

The Bears will commence competition immediately after the new year when they travel to the South Bay to meet San Jose State for a dual meet on Jan. 2. Cal will also compete at Arizona and Arizona State on Jan. 20-21 and Stanford on Feb. 11.

The 2023 Pac-12 Championships are set for Feb. 22-25 in Federal Way, Wash., and the NCAA Championships will take place Mar. 15-18 in Knoxville, TN.

