Cal Women Travel To Stanford For Regular Season Finale Saturday

Courtesy: Cal Athletics

CAL AT STANFORD

SATURDAY, FEB. 1 | 12 P.M. PT | AVERY AQUATIC CENTER | STANFORD, CALIF.

LIVE STREAM: ACC NETWORK EXTRA | LIVE RESULTS: MEET MOBILE

The California women’s swimming & diving team closes out the 2024-25 regular season Saturday when it travels to Stanford for its annual rivalry meet against the Cardinal. The squads have met once previously this season during a tri-meet with Arizona State in Tempe, Arizona, and Stanford prevailed 207-145.

TOP TIMES: Cal has 12 times that rank among the nation’s top 10 this season, including a pair each by freshman Mary-Ambre Moluh and fifth-year senior Isabelle Stadden . Moluh broke the school record in the 100 backstroke at the Minnesota Invitational with a time of 49.68, which is the third-best mark in the country this season in the event. Stadden has the sixth-best time in the 100 back (50.26), an event she finished as the national runner-up in at last season’s NCAA meet. Moluh also has the nation’s No. 6 time in the 50 freestyle (21.68) while Stadden ranks sixth in the 200 back (1:49.96). All five of Cal’s relay teams rank in the top 10 nationally this season, including a No. 3 spot for its 200 medley relay performance (1:34.24). Below is a complete list of the Bears’ national top-10 times this season:

STADDEN’S SECOND HONOR: For the second time this season, fifth-year senior Isabelle Stadden was named ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week on Jan. 21. Stadden broke a pair of Spieker Aquatics Complex records that she previously held during a dual meet win over No. 18 USC, including a 50.26 in the 100-yard backstroke that matched her personal best. Stadden also set a new facility mark in the 200-yard backstroke with a 1:49.96 against the Trojans and won the 100-yard butterfly during the Bears’ victory over No. 24 UCLA with a time of 52.19. Stadden also was part of three relay victories over the two meets.

MARY MADNESS: Freshman Mary-Ambre Moluh has already made a profound impact on Cal’s program in her short time so far on campus. At last month’s Minnesota Invitational, she broke the school record in the 100 backstroke with a time of 49.68. She also reeled off a 21.68 in the 100 freestyle – the fifth-best time ever in the event at Cal. Moluh also helped four of the Bears’ relay times earn NCAA provisional B-cut times. Moluh swam for her native France at the 2024 Summer Olympics. As a result of her performance in Minneapolis, Moluh was named the ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week.

MAYA, OH MY: Maya Geringer , a graduate transfer from Ohio State, has given Cal an immediate boost in the distance freestyle events. Geringer, a four-time All-American in the 1,650 free and a 2024 Olympic Trials qualifier in three events, swam the second-fastest times ever at Cal in both the 1,000 free (9:38.85) and 1,650 free (15:53.92) at the Minnesota Invitational. Her mark in the 1,650 free is also the sixth-fastest in the nation this season.

STADDEN NAMED 2024 PAC-12 SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: Isabelle Stadden became the 11th Golden Bear to be named Pac-12 Swimmer of the Year in 2024, winning two individual conference titles and adding a third as part of a relay. Stadden captured her third career crown in the 200 back while winning her first in the 100 back. She also swam the backstroke leg on Cal’s Pac-12 winning 200 medley relay team. Stadden helped the Bears compile a 7-1 dual meet record (5-1 Pac-12) and a final national dual meet ranking of No. 4 while also setting Spieker Aquatics Complex records in both individual backstroke events.

DIVERS MAKE SPLASH: Freshman Rebecca Ciancaglini became the first diver in program history to compete at the World Junior Championships in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil last fall. Ciancaglini advanced to the finals of the 1-meter dive before ultimately placing 11th. She finished 21st in the 3-meter event. Fellow freshman Violet Williamson was named to USA Diving’s Senior High Performance Team last fall.

BEARS INK GENERATIONAL RECRUITING CLASS: Cal director of swimming & diving David Durden announced the addition of seven student-athletes to the program, including four of the nation’s top 10 prospects. Teagan O’Dell of Chino Hills (No. 2 national recruit according to SwimSwam), Claire Weinstein of White Plains, New York (No. 3, 2024 Summer Olympian), Annie Jia of Horsham, Pennsylvania (No. 8) and Elle Scott of Charlotte, North Carolina (No. 9) all signed to join the team for 2025-26, while Ella Cosgrove of Tucson, Arizona (No. 19), Alexa McDevitt of Bainbridge Island, Washington (honorable mention), and Gracyn Aquino of Santa Margarita (California state champion) are also headed to Berkeley.

2023-24 REDUX: The Bears finished last season at No. 4 in the CSCAA dual meet rankings and won the sixth Pac-12 championship in program history. Isabelle Stadden captured her third conference title in the 200 backstroke and added the 100 back crown to her resume while senior Mia Kragh captured the 100 butterfly championship and now-alum Rachel Klinker took the honors in the 200 butterfly. Cal finished 11th as a team at the 2024 NCAA Championships, including A-final appearances by Stadden in the 100 back (2nd) and 200 back (4th), Klinker in the 200 fly (3rd) and Kragh in the 100 fly (8th). The Bears also took fourth in the 200 medley relay.

WELCOME TO THE ACC: The University of California, Berkeley, announced it was moving to the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) on Sept. 1, 2023, and became an official member on Aug. 2 of this year. Cal’s women’s swimming & diving team will not play a round-robin season against ACC opponents but will compete at the ACC Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina, in February.

NINE MAKE PARIS: Cal had nine affiliates compete at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, including senior Leah Polonsky (Israel) and French newcomers Mary-Ambre Moluh and Lilou Ressencourt . Alumna Abbey Weitzeil won a gold medal in the 4×100 mixed medley relay and the silver in the 4×100 freestyle relay. Director of Swimming & Diving Dave Durden served as an assistant coach for Team USA.