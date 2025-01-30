Minnesota Returns Home To Take On Northwestern & Purdue In Tri-Meet

Courtesy: Minnesota Athletics

MINNEAPOLIS – After two meets on the road in Arizona, the Gophers return to Jean K. Freeman for a tri-dual meet against Northwestern and Purdue on Friday, Jan. 31 and Saturday, Feb. 1.

Friday’s action begins at 5 p.m CT at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. Saturday’s portion of the meet will begin at 11 a.m CT.

Live results can be found at GopherSports.com and the Meet Mobile App (paid subscription required). The event will also be streamed live on Big Ten Plus (paid subscription required).

The University of Minnesota has several Gopher Athletic events on campus on Saturday, February 1 including men’s basketball (11 a.m.), swimming and diving (11 a.m.), women’s hockey (2 p.m.), gymnastics (4 p.m.) and men’s hockey (5 p.m.). Fans are encouraged to plan ahead and allocate extra time navigating traffic on campus and entering/exiting parking facilities.

The Gophers will compete in their home pools for the first time in 2025. Both Minnesota squads are looking to bounce back this weekend after each fell in their two road meets against Arizona and Arizona State.

The No. 24 ranked Gopher women’s teams are 6-3 (2-1 Big Ten) on the season so far. The Minnesota men’s program sits at a 4-3 (0-1 Big Ten) record, and received votes in January’s College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) poll.

The Northwestern men’s squad is ranked No. 24 by CSCAA and are 6-0 on the season. Their most recent win came over Wisconsin on Jan. 18. The Northwestern women are 4-2 on the season and picked up their most recent victory over Penn State and U Chicago on Jan. 11.

The Purdue women are 5-1 on the season with their most recent win on Jan. 11 over Illinois. On the men’s side, the Boilermakers are 1-5 on the season, with notable top-two invitational finishes.