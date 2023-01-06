Cal Women Speed Past San Jose State 180-66.5 to Kick Off 2023

CAL vs SAN JOSE STATE (WOMEN’S DUAL MEET)

January 2, 2023

Spartan Recreation and Aquatic Center, San Jose, CA

SCY (25 yards)

Results

TEAM SCORES

Cal – 180 San Jose State – 66.5

Cal traveled to San Jose for a women’s dual meet on Monday, emerging victorious in a 180-66.5 decision. Only swimming events were competed, there was no diving at this meet. The Golden Bears won the first 12 events before racing their swimmers exhibition (not for points) in the final two events (200 IM and 200 free relay).

Ayla Spitz was the only double event winner in the meet, taking the 100 back and 100 free. Spitz kicked off her individual racing with a 54.25 in the 100 back, which was good for the win by 2.49 seconds. She went on to win the 100 free by a similar margin, clocking a 50.46, which led the field by 2.33 seconds. Spitz put together tightly-split swims in both her races, splitting 26.47/27.78 in the 100 back and 24.53/25.93.

Jade Neser won the 100 breast by a wide margin, swimming a 1:02.54. She touched first by 2.70 seconds, building a lead of over 1.5 seconds on the first 50, then expanding it through the finish. Neser didn’t swim the 200 breast, where fellow Golden Bear Alicia Henry won in 2:19.43.

Annika McEnroe won the 200 fly in 2:03.45, holding off a late charge by teammate Fanni Fabian (2:04.02). Fabian would go on to win the 500 free in 5:03.33, touching first by a large margin.

McEnroe and Neser teamed up on Cal’s ‘A’ 200 medley relay, helping it to victory. McEnroe led off in 26.26, followed by Neser in 27.74 on breast. Then, Emily Gantriis split 23.80 on fly and Eloise Riley anchored in 23.02, getting Cal into the finish in 1:40.82.

Rachel Klinker won the 1000 free in 10:18.59, touching first by over 20 seconds. Lizzy Cook won the 200 free, swimming a 1:51.18. Cook was in a dead heat with Gantriis at the 100-mark but pulled away on the back half of the race. Gantriis ended up finishing second in 1:52.40.

Stephanie Akakabota took the 50 free in 23.59, while Jessica Davis won the 200 back in 2:03.55, and McKenna Stone touched first in the 100 fly in 55.26.

San J0se State picked up a win in the 200 IM, where Luna Balbuena finished in 2:14.56. She was just ahead of teammate Cali Rowland, who came in second at 2:14.61. Though Balbuena won, it was Cal’s Fanni Fabian who posted the fastest time in the field, swimming a 2:08.41.

San Jose State then won the 200 free relay, where Reagan Mathieson (24.63), Amelia Snyder (24.17), Andreea Dragoi (25.48), and Katie Schwarze (23.79) teamed up for a 1:38.07. Cal swam exhibition in this event as well. The Golden Bears’ ‘A’ team of Emma Davidson (23.89), Ayla Spitz (23.26), Alicia Henry (24.17), and Jade Neser (23.88) combined for a 1:35.20.