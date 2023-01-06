Alex Shackell Clocks 22.93 50 FR, 50.00 100 FR in High School Double Dual Meet

Carmel HS vs Homestead HS vs Zionsville HS (Double Dual)

December 28, 2022

ERIC Activities Center, Carmel, IN

SCY (25 yards)

Results on MeetMobile, “Carmel Double Dual – Homestead and Zionsville

Carmel High School hosted Zionsville and Homestead for a double dual meet last week, featuring some great races. The team scores aren’t available on MeetMobile, but it’s clear from the results that Carmel beat Zionsville and Homestead in both the boys and girls meets.

The Carmel boys kicked things off with a strong performance in the 200 medley relay, swimming a 1:34.11. Sean Sullivan led off in a speedy 23.49, then Brandon Malicki split 26.30 on breast, Aaron Shackell provided a 22.08 fly split, and Michael Gorey anchored in 22.24. Notably, Will Modglin led the Zionsville relay off in a sizzling 21.95.

Modglin would go on from the relay to win the boys 200 IM in 1:49.86, winning by four seconds. He got out to a fast start, splitting 23.76 on fly and 26.89 on back for a 50.65. Modglin then won the boys 100 back in 48.81, getting out to a 23.27 on the first 50, then coming home in 25.54.

Alex Shackell was terrific in the girls sprint free events. She first won the girls 50 free in 22.93, touching first by well over a second. Shackell then went on to win the 100 free in 50.00.

Alex’s older brother, Aaron Shackell, was also a double event winner on the day. The Cal recruit first won the boys 200 free in 1:42.15, touching first by three seconds. He went on to win the 100 fly in 50.69.

There was a great race in the boys 500 free, where Zionsville’s Malcom Slater and Carmel’s Carson Szotek went head-to-head. Slater held a slight lead over Szotek at the halfway point, flipping in 2:22.67 to Szotek’s 2:22.97. Slater would hold onto that lead through the back half, finishing in 4:44.27, just ahead of Szotek (4:44.87). Notably, both boys also negative split the race.

Carmel backstroke star Berit Berglund won the girls 100 back in 56.55. Though that time comes in well off her personal best of 51.32, but she was still able to win the race by over half a second. It was Homestead’s Ripley Merritt who came in second, swimming a 57.21. Merritt had won the 100 fly earlier in the meet, where she swam a 57.61.

Zionsville picked up a win in the boys 400 free relay, where Will Raches (47.44), Walker Mattice (47.46), Malcom Slater (47.43), and Will Modglin (44.40) combined for a 3:06.73.

OTHER EVENT WINNERS