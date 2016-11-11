Cal Gets Commitments from Robin Neumann, Natalie Tuck

Cal will be adding 2 more to their roster next season, as Natalie Tuck and Robin Neumann have each given their verbals to join the Bears next season. Tuck, a native of California, will be staying in-state next season, while Neumann makes the move to California from the Netherlands.

ROBIN NEUMANN:

Neumann was a 2016 Rio Olympian, finishing 26th in the 200 meter free and swimming as a part of the Netherlands’ 13th place 800 meter free relay. This season, she’ll be representing the Netherlands at the 2016 World Short Course Championships in Windsor, Canada. She doesn’t have any yards experience yet, but she’s shown strong potential in the free races in the long course and short course meters pools. Neumann’s commitment should be good for Cal’s relays, as they’ll be graduating top-notch sprinter Farida Osman at the end of this season.

Neumann’s Top Times:

  • 50 LCM free- 26.06
  • 100 LCM free- 55.02
  • 200 LCM free- 1:57.85
  • 400 LCM free- 4:16.26
  • 100 LCM fly- 1:03.58

NATALIE TUCK:

Tuck is currently living in Palo Alto, where she attends Castilleja High School and trains with Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics. She was a finalist at the 2016 CIF Central Coast state meet, where she finished 7th in the 200 IM with a personal best 2:02.93. Additionally, she competed in the 500 free there, touching 20th in that event.

Tuck’s Top Times:

  • 100 breast- 1:04.26
  • 200 breast- 2:18.37
  • 200 IM- 2:02.93
  • 400 IM- 4:24.72
  • 200 free- 1:51.84
  • 500 free- 4:56.75

