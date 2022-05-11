Cal All-American Emma Davidson Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

NCAA qualifier Emma Davidson has entered the transfer portal after three seasons at Cal. Davidson has at least one season of eligibility remaining, plus another if she chooses to use the COVID-19 bonus year.

Davidson qualified for her first NCAA Championship meet in 2022. She anchored Cal’s 200 free relay with a 22.07 split and led-off their 400 free relay with a 48.92 split. Both relays placed 11th.

While it’s unclear which Cal Bears might return for a 5th season next year, two other members of each of those relays, Elise Garcia and Isabel Ivey, were both seniors.

That could mean some holes in the already-thin Cal sprint relays, though the arrival of Michigan transfer and NCAA Champion Maggie MacNeil for her 5th year.

Davidson scored 52 points as part of Cal’s runner-up effort at the 2022 Pac-12 Championships, including a high mark of 8th in the 50 free (48.91). That ranked her 10th among all Cal swimmers at the meet. The Golden Bears finished just 27 points ahead of 3rd-place USC.

Davidson’s Best Times Progression

HS Best Freshman @ Cal Sophomore @ Cal Junior @ Cal 50 free 22.95 22.76 23.44* 22.39 100 free 50.30 49.37 51.03* 48.70 200 free 1:49.45 1:47.96 N/A* 1:45.90

*Davidson swam only one meet for Cal as a sophomore, the year that started in the peak of the COVID pandemic: the Pac-12 Championships. She swam the 100 breast in 1:03.89 instead of the 200 free at that meet. Her best 100 breast time is 1:02.95.

Davidson was a co-recipient of the Karen Moe Humphreys Coaches’ Award for Cal as a junior, along with Leah Polonsky and Isabelle Stadden.

Davidson is a native of Yorba Linda, California, where she won a number of academic honors in high school. That continued into college, where she was named to the Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll in both 2021 and 2022. She was also an all-league volleyball player in high school before focusing fully on swimming.

Her father Mike Davidson was a 1984 Olympian for New Zealand, finishing in the top 16 in both the 400 and 1500 meter freestyles. He also won a bronze medal at the 1986 Commonwealth Games. Her mother Jennifer (Brothers) Davidson was an NCAA All-American swimmer who was a member of Alabama’s 1985 SEC Championship team. Both of her parents are swim coaches.

Swimmers who enter the NCAA transfer portal are not required to transfer. Doing so allows athletes the flexibility to discuss transfer opportunities with other programs.