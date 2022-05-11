Clovis North Sweeps CIF Central Section Division I Championships

2022 CIF Central Section Division I Championships

May 4-8, 2022

Clovis West High School, Fresno, CA

SCY (25 yards)

Full Results (PDF)

The Clovis North High School boys and girls emerged victorious in decisive fashion at the CIF Central Section Division I Championships over the weekend, while Clovis West picked up a second-place finish for the girls and Buchanan finished as the runners-up for the boys.

Girls’ Highlights

Despite the big win in the team race, the Clovis North girls didn’t have any individual winners, though they did sweep the relays, including a pair of record-breaking performances in the 200 medley.

The team first broke the D1 meet record in the prelims, clocking 1:46.11, before downing it again in the final in 1:45.69. That neared the overall Section record of 1:45.31, set by Clovis High at the 2017 CIF State Championships.

The team also rolled to wins in the 200 free (1:37.83) and 400 free relays (3:31.90).

Individually, Buchanan’s Olivia Sundgren and San Luis Obispo’s Naya Koc led the way with two wins apiece.

Sundgren, 17, set a best time en route to claiming the 200 IM (2:05.20), and also came out on top in the 500 free (4:58.21).

Koc, also 17, neared her PBs en route to sweeping the girls’ 50 free (23.86) and 100 free (51.39).

Boys’ Highlights

The standout on the boys’ side was Buchanan senior Colby Hatton, who torched the 50 free (20.24) and 100 free (44.65), nearing his best times of 19.96 and 43.96, respectively.

Hatton is seeded fourth in both events for the upcoming CIF State Championships.

In the relays, Hatton led off Buchanan in 20.42 as they won the event in 1:25.17, and anchored the 400 free relay in 43.70 as they led the way in 3:08.16.

For the team championship winners from Clovis North, junior Hayden Lambert picked up a win in the 500 free, clocking 4:31.59 to near his lifetime best of 4:30.85 from March.

In the 100 breast, Coalinga High School senior Bryan Wong defended his title in 56.82, having been slightly faster in the heats (56.67). Wong set the Section Record last year in 55.86.