Davis Senior Girls, Jesuit Boys Roll At CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Championships

2022 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Swimming & Diving Championships

The Davis Senior High School varsity girls put on a dominant display at the 2022 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Championships in Lodi, Calif., sweeping the relays in record-breaking fashion while having two swimmers win a pair of events individually.

For the boys, Jesuit High School topped the varsity standings with a ton of depth and two victories from senior Henry Adamson.

The meet featured a number of athletes from DART Swimming.

Girls’ Highlights

Leading the Davis Senior effort for the girls was senior Audrey Portello and junior Sarah Bennetts, who both swept their individual events.

Portello set personal best times en route to the top spot in the 500 free (4:51.12) and 200 IM (2:01.14), ranking her fourth and third, respectively, on the state championship psych sheets.

Bennetts established a PB of 50.23 in the 100 free prelims before winning the final in 50.67, and she also earned the victory in the 100 breast in 1:02.18. Those swims seed her seventh and fifth heading into the state meet.

Other standouts for Davis Senior were seniors Charlotte Rosendale and Sanne Dequine, who picked up one win and one runner-up finish apiece.

Rosendale produced a time of 22.72 in the 50 free prelims, narrowly missing the Section Record of 22.68 held by Amalie Fackenthal, before touching first in the final in 22.83. Rosendale, an Alabama commit, also took second in the 100 free (51.68, 50.62 prelims) behind teammate Bennetts.

Dequine recorded new personal bests to win the 100 back (54.82) and 100 fly (54.03, 54.01 prelims).

Davis Senior also swept the relays, setting new San-Joaquin Section Records in the 200 medley (1:40.67), 200 free (1:34.07) and 400 free (3:24.69).

Another top performer was Gretchen High School’s Jada Duncan, who claimed the 100 back in a best time of 53.88 and placed second to Rosendale in the 50 free (22.99).

Boys’ Highlights

Granite Bay’s Hayden Ghufran, Davis Senior’s Tate Cutler and Jesuit’s Adamson, all seniors, were the multi-event winners on the boys’ side.

Ghufran swept the 200 free (1:37.36) and 500 free (4:25.44), with the 200 time marking a new PB by over a second, having previously been 1:38.71 in March.

Ghufran, who is committed to Arizona, is seeded second behind Rex Maurer in the 200 free for the state championships, while he sits third behind Maurer and Matthew Chai in the 500 free.

Ghufran showed off his range by anchoring Granite Bay to victory in the 200 free relay with a blistering 19.92 split.

Cutler, an Auburn commit, notched best times en route to victories in the 100 back (48.06) and 100 fly (48.54), adding two more PBs in the 50 back (22.89) and 100 free (45.89) on relay lead-offs. His 100 back time ranks him second heading into the state meet.

Adamson, who will attend UC Santa Barbara, produced best times in the 50 free (20.78) and 100 breast (55.43) to earn victories for Jesuit, with teammate Jack Kimmelshue (55.59) the 100 breast runner-up.