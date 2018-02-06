Buffalo Sweeps Events Against Cleveland State in Women’s Dual

Buffalo vs Cleveland State (women’s dual)

Saturday, February 3rd

Alumni Arena Natatorium, Buffalo, NY

Short course yards

Results

Team Scores

Buffalo – 223 Cleveland State – 58

Buffalo and Cleveland State’s women’s teams faced off in a sprint-style dual meet to close out both teams’ regular seasons. Buffalo won all 15 events in the meet, with 3 triple event winners.

Megan Burns took the 50 and 100 free, posting times of 23.22 and 50.76. Burns leads the MAC in both events with her season bests of 22.59 and 48.89. Nicole Roitenberg won the 50 and 100 back, finishing in 26.80 and 56.60. Roitenberg is 6th in the MAC in the 100 back (54.89). Sarah Baxter won the 50 fly and 100 IM. She took the 50 in a fairly tight race with teammate Andrea Ernst, touching in 25.68 to Ernst’s 25.94. She took the IM by over a second, posting a 58.19.

All 3 women were on the winning 200 medley relay. Roitenberg split 27.30 on the lead off of the relay, Baxter was 29.35 on the breast leg, Sydnie Sovinsky went 25.99 on the fly split, and Burns split 22.98 to anchor the relay. They combined to post a 1:45.62, less than 3 seconds off their season best of 1:42.90.

Both the MAC championship and Horizon League Championship will be held Febraury 21-24th.

Event Winners

Press Release – Buffalo:

BUFFALO, NY – The University at Buffalo women’s swimming & diving team (8-0, 4-0 MAC) closed out their regular season with an unblemished dual meet record, 8-0, as they downed the visiting Cleveland State Vikings, 223-58, on Senior Day at Alumni Arena Natatorium. Buffalo finished off the regular season with an 8-0 dual meet record, marking the first time in program history the Bulls have went undefeated during the dual meet season.

The Bulls were able to claim victories in all 16 events on Senior Day in front of the home fans.

Freshman Nicole Roitenberg continued to swim well for the Bulls on Saturday as she was able to collect three wins, two individual and one relay. She opened the day as the opening leg of the Bulls 200 yard medley relay team that won the event in 1:45.62. Roitenberg then collected a strong win in the 50 backstroke as she won the event by over a second, finishing in a season-best 26.80 seconds. The freshman then finished off her afternoon with the victory in the 100 backstroke in 56.60 seconds.

Senior Megan Burns closed out her impressive career at the Alumni Arena Natatorium with two more victories as she dominated the field in the 50 and 100 freestyle. In the 50 freestyle, Burns touched the wall in 23.22 seconds as she beat fellow Bull Eve Kosten by under a second. In the 100 freestyle, the senior won by nearly two seconds as she finished in 50.76 seconds.

Senior Sarah Baxter was able to earn two wins on senior day as she finished off her victory in the 50 butterfly in a season-best time of 26.68 seconds. She followed that up with another season-best time of 58.19 seconds as she was able to earn a victory in the 100 individual medley.

Senior Hannah Miller collected a victory in the 300 freestyle as she posted a time of 2:56.16 while Anna Vitolins earned the win in the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.04. Freshman Sydnie Sovinsky won the 100 butterfly in 57.53 seconds while Grace Baumer won the 50 breaststroke in 30.15 seconds. Reigning UB Athlete of the Week Andrea Ernst was able to post a victory in the 200 freestyle in a season-best time of 1:51.97.

The 200 freestyle relay squad of Kathryn Burns, Jillian Lawton, Kerry Giovanniello and Jenna Krull posted a first place finish in the final race of the day, winning in 1:37.82. Finishing just under a second later, the team of Catherine Schultheis, Sydnie Sovinsky, Maddy Jacumski and Andrea Ernst earned a second place finish in 1:38.53.

In the diving well, Kelly Moran continued to lead the way for the Bulls as she collected the victories in the 3 meter dive and 1 meter dive. In the 3 meter dive, Moran posted a season-best score of 325.80 while Journi Northorp took home second place with a season-best score of 255.45. Olivia Gosselin and Isobel Holcomb came in third and fourth respectively. In the 1 meter dive, Moran once again came away victorious as she posted a score of 276.83 while Northorp, Holcomb and Gosselin came in right behind the senior.

The Bulls honored their nine seniors, Sarah Baxter, Megan Burns, Victoria Butler, Claudia Casale, Eve Kosten, Hannah Miller, Kelly Moran, Saoirse Palu-Benson and Kelli Ann Valedon prior to the meet on Saturday as part of their senior day festivities.

UB will now be off until February 21 when they begin the Mid-American Conference Championships at Ohio. The championships will go from February 21-24.

Press Release – Cleveland State:

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The Cleveland State University women’s swimming & diving team dropped its season-closing dual at undefeated Buffalo, 223-58, Saturday afternoon inside the University at Buffalo’s Natatorium.

Sophomores Madisyn Jaszcz and Gabriella Marinelli had CSU’s highest finish in two individual events each.

Marinelli was the runner-up in the 300 freestyle in 2:59.49 and took fourth of seven in the 50 freestyle in 24.85 seconds. She also swam the lead leg on CSU’s top-placing 200 freestyle relay and was followed by juniors Ashleigh Bennett and Cassandra Oltman and senior Jamie VanDewerker.

Bennett was the runner-up in the 50 backstroke in 27.83 seconds while Oltman was CSU’s top finisher in the 50 butterfly (26.73).

Oltman led off CSU’s second-place 200 medley relay squad and was followed by freshman Gracyn McQueary, junior Molly McNamara and VanDewerker. The quartet finished in 1:46.88.

Jaszcz and classmate Chuchu Yang took second and third, respectively in the 100 backstroke in 59.16 seconds and 1:00.09. Jaszcz was also CSU’s top finisher in the 50 breaststroke (32.63).

Sophomore Meghan Bobick took third in the 100 freestyle (54.61) while McNamara was fourth (55.05). McNamara then took third of 11 swimmers in the 100 IM in 1:00.93.

Freshman Irena Weclawiak was CSU’s top finisher in the 200 freestyle (1:57.55), junior Morgan Massie led the CSU contingent in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.44) and junior Claudia Zido was the top Viking to finish the 100 butterfly (1:00.62).

Cleveland State will send some student-athletes to next weekend’s Ohio State Winter Invitational, which begins Saturday, Feb. 10.