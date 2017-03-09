Buckley Takes Down Decade-Old State Record at MA D2 States

2017 MASSACHUSETTS D2 HIGH SCHOOL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 21st, 2017

Hosted by Boston University

Division 2

Meet Info

Results (Girls)

Results (Boys)

Duxbury’s Mary Buckley put on a record-setting performance to help her schoool earn the team title at the 2017 Massachusetts Division 2 High School State Championships. Buckley took down a 10-year-old record in the 100 breast, winning the race in 1:02.08. That took over a second off of the old record, which stood at a 1:03.39 done by Laura Moriarty in 2007.

Buckley was also a part of Duxbury’s 200 medley relay that won gold and broke the State Record. She contributed a 28.64 breaststroke split, teaming up with Julia Ali (back- 27.85), Grace Ali (fly- 25.75), and Anna Jamieson (free- 24.07) to set the mark at 1:46.31. Individually, Grace Ali won back-to-back races, taking home gold in the 100 fly (55.94) and 100 free (53.02).

On the men’s side, Wayland’s Sean Devlin earned titles in back-to-back events. Devlin put up a 20.96 to come within 4 tenths of the Meet Record in the 50 free. After a quick turnaround, he then posted a 50.89 to return to the top of the podium for the 100 fly.

Canton’s Sebastian Melendez narrowly missed the Meet Record in the 100 free. His winning time of 45.85 was just .16 shy of the record, which stands as a 45.69 done by Graham Finkel in 2008. Melendez also successfully defended his 200 free title, winning by almost 2 seconds with his 1:40.27.

Norton’s Brandon Blair closed out the individual men’s races with a Meet Record in the 100 breast. Blair took down the mark with a 58.07 to win gold, while Old Rochester’s Marc Bourgeois (58.55) and Wayland’s Asa Greenway (58.96) also finished in the 58-range to take silver and bronze.

Top 5 Teams – Girls

Duxbury- 250 Weston- 242 Marblehead- 206 Norwell- 169.5 Nantucket- 144.5

Top 5 Teams – Boys

Wayland- 283 Westborough- 202 Weston- 186 Longmeadow-168 Belchertown- 133

Additional Event Winners