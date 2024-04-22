Bucher, Auboeck & Edl Rack Up Solid Performances At 2024 Graz Trophy

2024 AUSTRIAN GRAZ TROPHY

Thursday, April 18th – Sunday, April 21st

Graz, Austria

LCM (50m)

Results

The 2024 Austrian Graz Trophy wrapped up last night with multiple swimmers making waves over the course of the 4-day competition.

One of them was 27-year-old Heiko Gigler who nailed a new national record in the men’s 100m free.

As we reported, Gigler led off his squad’s men’s 4x100m free relay with a new lifetime best of 48.36. His time overtook his previous Austrian standard of 48.43 put on the books in the heats of the 2022 European Championships. You can read more about this achievement here.

23-year-old Simon Bucher topped the men’s 100m fly podium, getting under the World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time once again in the process.

Bucher stopped the clock in 51.53 (23.89/27.64), coming within striking distance of his season-best 51.28 notched for silver at this year’s World Championships. Both outings cleared the OQT of 51.67 needed for this summer’s Olympic Games.

Bucher also won the men’s 50m fly event, registering 23.59 for the gold. That’s just off the 23.53 he produced in the heats of the race in Doha.

Former University of Michigan Wolverine Felix Auboeck dove in on multiple occasions to reap a solid medal haul.

Auboeck swept the men’s freestyle events, putting up the following results:

200m free – 1:48.61

400m free – 3:50.17

800m free – 7:57.16

1500m free – 15:22.11

Per the Austrian Swimming Federation, Auboeck revealed he will be returning to his native country to train in the lead-up for Paris. He’ll be stationed at the Südstadt training center under coach Balazs Fehervari, leaving the Loughborough facility where he’s been training since 2020.

Auboeck said of his decision, “I have a lot of confidence that I will get the necessary support and the right training with Balazs Fehervari, especially in the southern part of the city, to be successful at the Olympic Games.

“Essentially, I knew that if I wanted to get to a final in Paris, I needed a change in training. I had to do that now.

“The games are the big goal and the 400 is the most important competition for me. This is also the distance that I like the most and where I feel most comfortable. But it is also a race where there is a lot of competition and the times are getting faster and faster.”

Auboeck owns a 400m free lifetime best of 3:43.58 from placing 4th in the event at the 2022 World Championships. In Fukuoka last year the 27-year-old clocked a time of 3:44.14 in the prelims before settling for 8th overall with 3:44.33 in the final. Both outings easily cleared the OQT of 3:46.78.

Additional Notes