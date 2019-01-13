Bryce Mefford Describes Racing Ryan Murphy, Daniel Carr in Practice (Video)

Reported by Karl Ortegon.

MEN’S 200 BACK

2020 Trials Cut: 2:02.99

After cruising during prelims, Ryan Murphy sprung to life tonight and dominated this race out of lane 2. He was 1:56.16, winning the race by over two seconds.

Daniel Carr and Bryce Mefford, two swimmers currently at Cal, went 2-3 to make this a Golden Bear podium. Carr was 1:58.46, and Mefford 1:59.50.

UT’s Joey Reilman, swimming in his home pool, was 2:01.35 for 4th.

Harrison Lierz, 16 years old and swimming unattached, won the B final in 2:02.92. Lierz is a verbal commit to the University of Tennessee.