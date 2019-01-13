Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Bryce Mefford Describes Racing Ryan Murphy, Daniel Carr in Practice (Video)

Reported by Karl Ortegon.

MEN’S 200 BACK

  • 2020 Trials Cut: 2:02.99
  1. Ryan Murphy (Cal Aquatics) – 1:56.16
  2. Daniel Carr (Unattached) – 1:58.46
  3. Bryce Mefford (Unattached) – 1:59.50

After cruising during prelims, Ryan Murphy sprung to life tonight and dominated this race out of lane 2. He was 1:56.16, winning the race by over two seconds.

Daniel Carr and Bryce Mefford, two swimmers currently at Cal, went 2-3 to make this a Golden Bear podium. Carr was 1:58.46, and Mefford 1:59.50.

UT’s Joey Reilman, swimming in his home pool, was 2:01.35 for 4th.

Harrison Lierz, 16 years old and swimming unattached, won the B final in 2:02.92. Lierz is a verbal commit to the University of Tennessee.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Calbearfan

What a great, well-spoken representative of our Bears. Proud alum here.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
7 seconds ago

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!