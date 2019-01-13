Bryce Mefford Describes Racing Ryan Murphy, Daniel Carr in Practice (Video)

Reported by Karl Ortegon.
MEN’S 200 BACK
- 2020 Trials Cut: 2:02.99
- Ryan Murphy (Cal Aquatics) – 1:56.16
- Daniel Carr (Unattached) – 1:58.46
- Bryce Mefford (Unattached) – 1:59.50
After cruising during prelims, Ryan Murphy sprung to life tonight and dominated this race out of lane 2. He was 1:56.16, winning the race by over two seconds.
Daniel Carr and Bryce Mefford, two swimmers currently at Cal, went 2-3 to make this a Golden Bear podium. Carr was 1:58.46, and Mefford 1:59.50.
UT’s Joey Reilman, swimming in his home pool, was 2:01.35 for 4th.
Harrison Lierz, 16 years old and swimming unattached, won the B final in 2:02.92. Lierz is a verbal commit to the University of Tennessee.
What a great, well-spoken representative of our Bears. Proud alum here.